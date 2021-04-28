Nintendo Switch or trip to Buffalo? Ohio boy chooses Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Earlier this week, an Ohio mother tweeted that her son wanted two things for his birthday — a Nintendo Switch and a trip to Buffalo.

When she told him he could pick one, he chose a trip to Buffalo to try some of our beloved pizza.

This morning on Wake Up!, we found out why the little guy loves Buffalo. Hear from him and his mom in the video below:

