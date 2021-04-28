BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Earlier this week, an Ohio mother tweeted that her son wanted two things for his birthday — a Nintendo Switch and a trip to Buffalo.
When she told him he could pick one, he chose a trip to Buffalo to try some of our beloved pizza.
This morning on Wake Up!, we found out why the little guy loves Buffalo. Hear from him and his mom in the video below:
MORE | Marvel unveils free comics for Comic Book Day 2021
LATEST RELEASES:
- Nintendo Switch or trip to Buffalo? Ohio boy chooses Queen City
- High-speed chase from Lee County ends in Columbus neighborhood
- Another warm day with highs in the middle 80s, cold front arrives on Friday.
- Alabama State Trooper placed on leave following charges of Sodomy and Sexual Abuse of a Child
- Local businesses brace for continued chicken wing shortage
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:
FOR WEATHER ALERTS: