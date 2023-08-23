(WPHL) — If you’ve been on social media throughout the past year, you probably remember seeing this viral video of a man using an Oscar Mayer hot dog as a straw to drink his beer at a baseball game.

Now, one year later, Oscar Mayer is honoring the viral sensation by creating a real ‘Hot Dog Straw’. The new straw will be the same size, and color as Oscar Mayer’s delicious hot dogs, but it instead of a real hot dog (because that’s gross) it will be made using food safe soft silicone to replicate the feeling of a real Oscar Mayer hot dog.

Whether you are all for the new hot dog straw trend or think it is an abomination to humankind, the best part of all this is the Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw will be FREE.

“While the viral ‘Hot Dog Straw’ divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes,” said Kelsey Rice, Associate Director, Oscar Mayer. “Taking inspiration from a classic Oscar Mayer dog, the silicone Hot Dog Straw is designed for optimal sipping, and we hope it brings a friendly reminder that we don’t need to take enjoying a delicious hot dog seriously. Some things are just meant to be fun.”

You can pre-order the Hot Dog Straw on Oscar Mayer’s website, here. The Hot Dog Straw will be available nationwide, while supplies last.