(WRBL) – Panera is stepping up its sandwich game with the launch of a new menu category – the Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches. New options include the Signature Take and the Spicy Take. The new options will be more expensive at $11.00 each.

The Signature Take starts with Panera’s signature Chef’s Chicken Filet and it is topped with Panera’s new garlic aioli sauce made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Wine, Garlic, and a secret blend of spices. Next, they add savory parmesan crisps for added flavor and crunch and finally the masterpiece is topped with leafy emerald greens for an element of freshness all built on Panera’s lightly sweet and hearty, brioche bun made with real butter.

The Spicy Take is made for the spicy flavor aficionado. This sandwich is made with everything one would love about The Signature Take, but instead of parmesan crisps, Panera adds spicy cucumber crisps for an added and unexpected layer of bold, crunch and spice. Last, The Spicy Take filet is topped with Panera’s Spicy Buffalo Sauce — a rich, buttery wing sauce flavor made with aged red cayenne pepper and roasted garlic balanced with subtle notes of sweet honey and molasses.

The new menu items will be available March 30, 2022.