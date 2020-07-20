Parent company of Winn-Dixie to mandate masks in stores after all

Consumer

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of a Winn-Dixie store (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WKRN) — Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of grocery store chain Winn-Dixie, has reversed its decision and will require all customers to wear masks starting July 27 in Winn-Dixie stores, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Winn-Dixie controversially announced last week that they would only “encourage” the use of masks, but The Washington Post reports that the grocery chain changed their minds after customer feedback.

It also came shortly after President Donald Trump called mask-wearing ‘patriotic’ in a tweet, but the company denied it had anything to do with that.

Winn-Dixie has approximately 500 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Southeastern Grocers also owns the BI-LO, Fresco y Más, and Harvey’s Supermarket chains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

Recent Updates

