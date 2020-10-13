Pink pineapples? They’re a thing! Here’s how to get one

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Pinkglow™ Pineapple (Courtesy: Del Monte)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Sure, 2020 has been full of doom and gloom. But it might also be remembered as the year that brought us the pink pineapple.

On Monday, Del Monte announced its “Pinkglow pineapple” is available to the public.

The company says its “jewel of the jungle” has been produced in limited amounts and promises it’s “juicier and sweeter than a traditional pineapple.”

(Courtesy: Del Monte)

In 2016, the FDA approved Del Monte’s pink-fleshed fruit for human consumption, according to Food and Wine.

Del Monte says it’s been working on the Instagrammable pineapple for 16 years. It’s marketing the fruit as “perfect for a hostess to serve as part of a festive party cocktail, as a delicious dessert all on its own, or even to give as a gift to the person who will now truly have everything.”

“The Pinkglow pineapple is a product we are incredibly proud of — not only for its beautiful color and delicious taste, but also because of the care that went into growing and releasing it, as well as the sustainable method we’ve enacted to produce these new pink pineapples,” said Pablo Rivero, vice president marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte, in a press release announcing the fruit.

So how do you get your hands on one? Right now, they’re only available online — and they aren’t cheap. The Pinkglow pineapple will set you back $49.99.

It appears only a few are made available each day. You can try and track one down online by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

