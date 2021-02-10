 

Popeyes has a new sandwich — this time, fish — and it comes with a guarantee

Consumer

by: Jocelina Joiner,

Popeyes Cajun Flounder Sandwich (Credit: Business Wire/Popeyes)

(NEXSTAR) — Popeyes is following up its popular chicken sandwich with a fish version, and the restaurant chain is “guaranteeing you will love it.”

Starting Thursday, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich will be available for a limited time at restaurants nationwide.

“After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards,” Sami Siddiqui, president of Americas at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, said in a statement.

When Popeyes debuted its fried chicken sandwich in summer 2019, it sold out within two weeks. It returned in November of that year.

The fish sandwich, which is served on a “buttery toasted brioche bun,” will be sold for $4.49, a slight increase from the $3.99 price for the chicken sandwich. And it comes just in time for Lent, which begins Feb. 17.

Popeyes said that on Thursday only, it is offering Sandwich Insurance for 15 cents through its app for folks who may be skeptical of the new menu item.

“For guests who order the new Cajun Flounder Sandwich and don’t like it, Popeyes will replace it with the tried and true Chicken Sandwich for free with purchase of insurance on launch day,” the company said.

However, the fast-food chain said it doesn’t think it will be needed, adding, that “everyone is going to love that fish sandwich from Popeyes.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

