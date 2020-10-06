Pre-sliced fruit sold at Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

Consumer

by: WGN Web Desk and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Country Fresh

Some pre-sliced fruit sold at Walmart is being recalled.

Country Fresh is recalling containers of apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe as a precautionary measure after listeria was detected on their equipment.

Listeria symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Infection can be most serious in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immunity. It can also cause pregnant women to have miscarriages and stillbirths.

The recall involves containers labeled “Freshness Guaranteed” that have sell-by dates between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11.

According to the FDA, “the recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed. FDA discovered these findings during a recent inspection.”

More information can be found on the FDA’s website. Customer service can also be contacted at 1-877-251-8300 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

