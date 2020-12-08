 

Publix recalls cookie platters over allergy concerns

Consumer

by: Nexstar Media Wire and WHNT

Posted: / Updated:

(WHNT) — Publix Bakery has recalled its 20-ounce cookie platter over concerns of a nut allergy. Some of the cookies included in the platter may contain pecans, which weren’t listed on the list of ingredients.

The recalled Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters were sold in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix locations in Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are NOT impacted by this recall.

The product comes in a 20-ounce, clear plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top.

The company says no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled platters.

Anyone who is allergic to pecans and purchased a cookie platter should return it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-433-9100 or 724-925-2222.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 64° 39°

Thursday

68° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 68° 40°

Friday

68° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

69° / 51°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 69° 51°

Sunday

62° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 62° 43°

Monday

54° / 35°
Showers
Showers 40% 54° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
10%
39°

37°

11 PM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

2 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

6 AM
Clear
10%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
10%
33°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
38°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories