Recreational marijuana goes on sale years after approval in Maine

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, James MacWilliams prunes a marijuana plant that he is growing indoors in Portland, Maine. Mainers are getting their first opportunity to legally buy marijuana for adult recreational use beginning Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, but the supply could be thin as retailers blame a limited number of licensed manufacturers for reducing the variety of products available. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Mainers are getting their first opportunity to legally buy marijuana for adult recreational use, but the supply could be thin.

Retailers blame a limited number of licensed manufacturers for reducing the variety of products available on Friday in Maine.

Maine’s road to becoming the 10th state allowing marijuana for recreational use was exceptionally arduous.

A referendum was approved nearly four years ago, in November 2016, but the effort to set up a method for legally purchasing cannabis dragged on through two vetoes by the governor, two legislative rewrites, and a change in administrations.

Seven stores were licensed a month ago.

