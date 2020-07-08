Reminder: Federal tax deadline is Wednesday, July 15

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Internal Revenue Service says July 15 is it!

The IRS has extended the filing and payment due date for income taxes to July 15th because of the pandemic, but says there will be no more delays.

Both Georgia and Alabama’s Departments of Revenue have also delayed the deadline, so remember a state income tax return is due on July 15, along with a federal return.

You’re urged to file and pay by next week, but if you simply can’t do it, you can request an extension to October 15th.

But if you owe tax and you don’t pay it by July 15, then you face penalties and interest when you finally do pay it.

The July 15 deadline applies to individual income taxes, first and second quarter estimated taxes along with franchise taxes, corporate income taxes and license fees.

You are being urged to file electronically, as that may be the fastest way to process your return, if you are owed a refund

And if you owe tax, the IRS says there are some simple ways to pay online. One of them is IRS Direct Pay which lets you make a payment online from your checking or savings account.

You can pay using your mobile phone by downloading the “IRS2Go” mobile app.

You can even use a credit or debit card to pay but there is a fee to do that.

If you haven’t started the process, the IRS urges you to use software from one of the free tax preparers listed on its website.

We checked with the IRS about what someone should do if they can’t pay their full tax bill right now due to the pandemic.

People facing hardships are advised to pay what they can by July 15th, and after that, the IRS says it will work with you to try to help you avoid as many fees as possible .