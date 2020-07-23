Southwest, American tighten mask rules; Delta widens testing

Arriving passengers await their bags in the baggage claim area at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B baggage claim area, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in New York. New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

DALLAS (AP) – Southwest and American say they won’t allow health waivers to their face-mask rule. Only children under two will be exempt from the requirement to cover their mouth and nose during flights.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines said Thursday that it will expand its coronavirus testing of employees to include at-home tests.

Air travel has collapsed because of the virus pandemic, and airlines are trying to convince passengers and their own employees about safety.

All airlines require passengers to wear masks during flights, and most extend the rule to airports too.

But some people have complained about violators refusing to keep their mask on.