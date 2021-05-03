 

Taco Bell giving out free tacos on May 4 in celebration of ‘Taco Moon’

Consumer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Taco Bell)

(NEXSTAR) – Lunar observers and astronomers might look into the night sky on May 4 and see the beginnings of a waning crescent moon.

Taco Bell, on the other hand, just sees a big taco.

In celebration of Tuesday’s vaguely taco-shaped moon, Taco Bell is planning to give fans the chance to redeem a free crunchy taco between the hours of 8:00 p.m.–11:59 p.m. (local time) on May 4, or all day when ordered online or via the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell is calling the giveaway its first “global campaign,” with the promotion available in over 20 of the brand’s worldwide markets. The company is also describing Tuesday’s waning crescent as both a “Taco Moon” and “a billboard the whole world can see,” according to a press release issued this week.

“Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally,” said Julie Felss Masino, president of Taco Bell International, in statement. “As we’re opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new ‘heights’ as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way.”

As part of the promotion, Taco Bell intends to give out more free tacos than its restaurants have ever given away in a single day. Taco Bell had previously provided free tacos on multiple occasions amid the pandemic, and once in honor of Mookie Betts stealing second base during Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays in Oct. 2020.

Fans who wish to redeem their free taco on May 4 should check with their local restaurants for availability and hours of operation. No purchase is necessary. Further details can be found at TacoBell.com/Taco-Moon.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 81° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 80° 57°

Thursday

78° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 78° 52°

Friday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 52°

Saturday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 81° 59°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
83°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
82°

80°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

76°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
71°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories