Taco Bell is bringing potatoes back to its menu, and ‘going big’ with vegetarian options

Taco Bell is bringing back a familiar favorite: the humble potato.

In social media posts Thursday, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said potatoes will return to Taco Bell menus as of March 11.

Potatoes were cut from Taco Bell menus last year, when locations switched entirely to drive-thru service at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. To better service customers with long drive-thru lines, Taco Bell simplified its menu, and potatoes didn’t make the cut, King explained.

“But it’s a new year, with new possibilities, and you know what? We’re bringing them back!” King said of potatoes.

With the return of potatoes, King said Taco Bell was “going big” with its vegetarian menu – “above and beyond” – a hint to its newly announced partnership with plant-based protein maker Beyond Meat.