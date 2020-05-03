The push to fight price gouging amid the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON – Lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate are trying to protect consumers from scammers and price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. They say it’s time to stop those playing on the public’s fear–for profit.

“We see amazing mark-ups of common items that many people need,” said Rep. Ted Lieu, (D) California.

Some online sellers have been price gouging– trying to profit off Americans’ coronavirus fears.

Congressman Ted Lieu is one of a group of lawmakers who have introduced a bill to end price gouging during national emergencies.

“Prior crises usually affected certain regions of the country. This is affecting all of America,” Lieu said.

“It not only allows enforcement action. But by having this in place, it’ll raise knowledge on the consumer side so people know what their rights are,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, (D) California.

Sen. Harris says the law would prohibit businesses or private sellers from marking items up beyond 10 percent of their regular market price– during any national emergency.

“We’ll require not only enforcement by the FTC, but we’ll also give enforcement ability to state attorneys general,” said Harris.

While the bill aims to prevent price gouging and punish those who do it, consumer advocates say it is a hard thing to police on a national scale.

“The degree of fraud I anticipate happening over the coming months is so great,” said Ira Rheingold, director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates.

Rheingold says laws may help, but the incentive to raise prices is still high.

“Folks are going to take the risk of making huge profits committing fraud as opposed to the small chance they’ll actually get caught,” said Rheingold.

Rheingold adds it will take vigilant enforcement at the local, state and national levels to stop the price gougers.