 

UPS delivery volume initiated by pandemic continues to surge

Consumer

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

A UPS driver delivers packages in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter. The Atlanta company on Tuesday, April 27 posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ATLANTA (AP) — A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter.

The Atlanta company on Tuesday posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share. Per-share profits with one time gains or losses removed were $2.77 per share, far exceeding Wall Street projections for $1.67, according to survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Those one time gains included a pension benefit of $2.5 billion. The passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 last month means big employers get protection against insolvency of their pension plans. That reduced UPS’ pension liability by $6.4 billion.

Revenue was $22.91 billion, also easily beating expectations handily.

Shares, up 75% in the last 12 months, surged 8% before the opening bell which could mean an all time high for the company’s stock Tuesday if that trend holds.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (https://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 87° 61°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 87° 67°

Friday

78° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 58°

Saturday

77° / 56°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 77° 56°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 63°

Monday

81° / 64°
Showers
Showers 38% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
63°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
67°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
70°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories