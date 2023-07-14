(WHNT) — Shopping for everything your kids need before going back to school is already a daunting task, but it’s even harder for those living with sensory disabilities.

Walmart wants to change that. The big box chain said stores across the country will offer a quieter shopping experience, and hopefully more enjoyable.

The sensory-friendly window will be set from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. every Saturday in July and August, the store announced in a press release last week.

During these hours, stores will dim the lights, the music will be turned off, and anything with moving images on screens will be turned into a stationary picture.

In areas of the country where school doesn’t start back until after Labor Day, the initiative will start on July 22.