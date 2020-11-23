Walmart Black Friday: See the deals that start this week

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Walmart announced last month a revamped Black Friday event in three phases. Phase one begins online on Wednesday evening.

According to Walmart, deals in the first phase will be offered at Walmart.com on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. The second phase of deals will be available on the site at 12 a.m. ET and the third phase will be in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Fri., Nov. 27.

All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. The company said it will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores and will promote physical distancing.

Here’s a look at the company’s final ad before Thanksgiving:

Some of the deals include:

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $119 (was $179, $60 savings)

Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Sheet Set for $25 (special buy)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (special buy)

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset for $299

AirPods Pro at $169

onn. Medium Party Speaker for $50 (was $79, $29 savings)

Razor Electric Scooter for $69 (was $98, $29 savings)

Samsung 65” Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (was $528, $50 savings)

Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $478 (special buy)

Select video games for $15-$30 (special buy)

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum for $329 (was $399, $70 savings)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece Cookware Set for $69 (special buy)

Xbox Series X Console for $499

“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event. By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates,” said Walmart’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Scott McCall.