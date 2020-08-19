Walmart offers a sneak peek at holiday exclusives

Consumer

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

(Source: Walmart)

(WFLA) – Walmart is offering its first look of holiday cheer by releasing photos of exclusive holiday items.

The store is touting “12 Days of Chocolate” with an Oreo dunking set, Terry’s Chocolate Orange Popping Ball and the Kinder Happy Hippo.

(Source: Walmart)
(Source: Walmart)
(Source: Walmart)

Walmart will also be selling exclusive stocking stuffers for $5.

Those gits include an Elf on the Shelf pancake gift set, Nerds Giant Tangy Candy Canes and Juicy Drop Gummies Dipping Party Tray.

(Source: Walmart)
(Source: Walmart)

In July, Walmart announced that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

