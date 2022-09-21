MISSOURI — Walmart plans to invest an estimated $240 million this year in the state of Missouri to update and remodel 41 local stores. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports, these store transformations will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options to help people save time and money.

When complete, all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery, and Express Delivery, which are deliveries in under two hours. These new conveniences will also make the Walmart+ membership program available to more customers. Walmart+ benefits include free shipping (no minimum), free delivery from stores ($35 minimum), and a discount on fuel.

“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today, and in the future,” said Annamarie Diamond, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Walmart U.S. “Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping in-store, online, through mobile, or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want when they want it.”

2022 Walmart Remodels in the State of Missouri

Walmart plans to transform its stores in the following communities and host re-grand opening celebrations at each location:

1800 S Jefferson AveLebanonMO65536
885 E US Highway 60MonettMO65708
350 Park Ridge RdSullivanMO63080
724 Stadium West BlvdJefferson CityMO65109
1309 NW 12th AveAvaMO65608
707 Walton DrFarmingtonMO63640
1802 S Business 54EldonMO65026
101 Highway 47 ETroyMO63379
1501 S Range Line RdJoplinMO64804
2623 W 7th StJoplinMO64801
1701 A Roy DrWashingtonMO63090
1 Memorial DrPotosiMO63664
1445 E Central CtUnionMO63084
650 S Truman BlvdFestusMO63028
3020 S Elliott AveAuroraMO65605
500 S Bishop AveRollaMO65401
2825 N Kansas Expy.SpringfieldMO65803
407 N State StDeslogeMO63601
1212 S Madison StWebb CityMO64870
415 Conley RdColumbiaMO65201
1971 Wentzville PkwyWentzvilleMO63385
1000 Ne Sam Walton LnLees SummitMO64086
3650 Stardust DrHannibalMO63401
1661 Jungermann RdSaint PetersMO63304
1007 N Douglass StMaldenMO63863
705 E Briggs DrMaconMO63552
653 Gravois Bluffs BlvdFentonMO63026
333 E Walnut StThayerMO65791
100 Ozark DrCubaMO65453
500 Warren County CtrWarrentonMO63383
18401 State Hwy 13Branson WestMO65737
1307 Highway KO’ FallonMO63366
1600 East 7th StJoplinMO64801
3720 East Sunshine StreetSpringfieldMO65809
6100 Ronald Reagan DrLake Saint LouisMO63367
1900 Maplewood Commons DrMaplewoodMO63143
3150 W Republic RdSpringfieldMO65810
3031 Mid Rivers Mall DrSt. PetersMO63376
1320 S Glenstone AveSpringfieldMO65804
3001 Oak Grove RoadPoplar BluffMO63901
2021 Independence StCape GirardeauMO63703