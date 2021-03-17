 

Wells Fargo online, mobile banking outages reported as stimulus checks to hit accounts

Consumer

by: Addy Bink, KTVX,

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: AP)

(KTVX) — As stimulus checks were set to hit bank accounts Wednesday, Wells Fargo users were experiencing outages across the nation.

According to downdetector.com, Wells Fargo users began reporting outages at around 7 a.m. MT Wednesday, with over 6,000 reports pouring in at around 7:45 a.m. MT.

After President Joe Biden signed the latest stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, into law last week, Americans began seeing $1,400 stimulus checks hit their accounts.

Checks were set to be deposited Wednesday in Chase and Wells Fargo accounts via direct deposit.

An estimated 85% of Americans are eligible for the payments, with a goal of having millions of payments disbursed in the next few weeks.

Downdetector reported users were having the most problems with online banking and mobile banking through Wells Fargo.

While Wells Fargo had yet to address the problems, Twitter users were quick to draw attention to them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

73° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 73° 65°

Thursday

71° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 93% 71° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 61° 43°

Saturday

57° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 57° 39°

Sunday

65° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 41°

Monday

71° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 71° 44°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 74° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
62°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

68°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

69°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
69°

71°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

68°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
67°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
67°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
66°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
66°

67°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories