Wendy’s has a new chicken sandwich, and you can get one free

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Wendys new Classic Chicken Sandwich
(Credit: Wendy’s/PR Newswire)

(NEXSTAR) — Make room, Popeyes!

Wendy’s made a move in the “chicken-sandwich wars” this week with its new Classic Chicken Sandwich, and the fast-food chain is offering it to customers for free for a limited time.

Customers looking to snag a free sandwich can do so by making any purchase at a Wendy’s location or on the restaurant’s mobile app. The promotion will run through Nov. 8, the company said.

“We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet,” Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a statement.

During the two-week promotion, customers can get one free sandwich per week.

Wendy’s is replacing all premium chicken fillets across its chicken sandwich lineup with its “new-and-improved Classic fillet.” Sandwiches including the Bacon Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club and the new Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich will now feature the new fillet.

The Classic Chicken Sandwich costs $4.99.

In August 2019, Popeyes deputed its chicken sandwich, which promptly sold out. Chicken sandwich competition in the fast-food industry has been heating up ever since.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

