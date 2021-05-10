 

Will gas prices spike? Local motorists and business owners weigh in

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local motorists and business owners are watching gas prices due to a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline over the weekend.

The cyberattack is raising concern that supplies of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel could be disrupted in parts of the southeast, including Georgia and Alabama.

Drivers across the Chattahoochee Valley could be seen filling up today after news of the attack. Steve Whatley, owner of Whatley Oil out of Cuthbert, Ga. said, “So far we’re not experiencing any price increases. It does not seem that what would be experiencing tomorrow would be minimal. We are having to make multiple stops to locations where normally we may have taken a whole load, now we’re taking partial loads. Hopefully this won’t be a long term situation.”

News 3 also spoke to area motorists about the potential rise in prices. People are not excited about the possibility.

Shamira Paul, a Phenix City driver said, “I feel like that it’s pointless to have the prices to go up because we are in the middle of a pandemic and I feel like if anything that gas prices should go down.”

According to Triple A gas prices currently sit an average of 2.77 in Georgia and 2.68 in Alabama. In Muscogee county the price is currently $2.732 and in Lee county the current price is $2.703. Visit AAA for more information on gas prices in you local area.

