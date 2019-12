WASHINGTON (AP) – Consumers ramped up their credit card spending in October.

Total consumer borrowing rose in October by a seasonally adjusted $18.9 billion, up from a September increase of $9.6 billion.

The biggest increase in borrowing in three months was driven by a jump in use of credit cards.

Consumer credit is closely watched for indications that people are willing to keep borrowing to finance their spending.

Consumer spending accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity.