Convention organizer cuts reimbursement check with questionable address

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- One local tattoo artist has received a reimbursement check , from Convention organizer Ron Kennedy, but the check had an address to a business that does not belong to him.

Early December, organizer Ron Kennedy was planning a Tattoo Convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, but two days prior to the event, it was cancelled.

The event was scheduled to start this weekend Jan. 11th, and more than 200 artists were expected to attend the first convention of it’s kind in Columbus, Georgia.

Kennedy then promised each of the artist that they would receive a refund, however News 3 spoke with several artist who have not received a refund, but one did.

One of the artist received a check for the amount of $5,810.29 with an address to a business that did not belong to Kennedy.

The address on the check led us to a Vape Shop in South Carolina. The Shop owner then confirmed this photo taken when Kennedy was arrested on a charge of violation of probation in South Carolina in 2015, is the same man that wrote the check. “yes that’s him and just to be clear he has nothing to do with my store or business” says store owner Tommy Bryant.”

Kennedy then promised to reschedule the event in June, but the Trade Center has yet to confirm.

Each artist paid atleast $350.00 for a booth at the event plus, $50.00 for a health department fee. Artist we spoke with stated that Kennedy promised to refund their money within 24 hours.