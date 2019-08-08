Convicted east Alabama child sex abuser arrested again on child rape charges

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) -Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3 a man already convicted of Sex Abuse 2nd Degree involving a 15-year-old- victim; has been arrested again for Rape 1st involving another child victim.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Joe Denson Jr. on August 7, 2019 for Rape 1st Degree. Taylor says Denson lives in Hurtsboro and works in Chambers County.

Sheriff Taylor says Denson was already registered as a convicted sex offender when he plead guilty to Sex Abuse 2nd degree back in 2010.

The case remains under investigation.