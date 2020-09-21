Cool and comfortable for the last day of Summer

Last day of Summer and it feels more like the middle of Fall with temperatures in the middle 70s, most of us will be about ten degrees below average. Mixture of sun and clouds today and a little breezy but overall a nice day ahead.

Fall begins Tuesday at 9:31 AM EDT and it will feel every bit like it with morning temperatures in the 50s and daytime highs in the middle 70s. Another day of sun and clouds but staying dry, still breezy with winds occasionally gusting to 15 mph.

Tropical Storm Beta will eventually make landfall along the Texas coast late Monday and this moisture will begin to move northeast by late Wednesday. Our rain chances will begin to increase as the moisture from this system moves to the northeast. Scattered showers will enter the forecast by Thursday and last through the remainder of the week and possibly this weekend. Temperatures warm up to the upper 70s and eventually back to average by Friday and the weekend. 

