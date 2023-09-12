Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another day of afternoon showers and storms, but none of these brought any substantial rainfall. Temperatures warmed into the lower 90s for many areas, but a few did not make it out of the upper 80s thanks to those showers.

A cool front will move in tomorrow morning finally pushing this stalled front out. This front will bring another round of storms anywhere south of the front. Showers remain in the First Alert Forecast through the end of the school week as a shortwave moves through the southeast Friday/Saturday. However, a secondary cool front moving through Monday will bring drier weather for the start of next week.

One last day of temperatures in the lower 90s tomorrow. Temperatures will cool back into the 80s following the passage of Wednesday’s cool front.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Lee is maintaining Category 3 strength this afternoon with winds up to 140mph. As this storm moves westward, the cool front moving through midweek will actually help to push this storm northward. It is still to early to say what threat Hurricane Lee poses to land.