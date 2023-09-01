COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds and a few light sprinkles and showers will be likely as we head into the overnight hours with some clouds as we head into Saturday and the holiday weekend. However, clearing will happen throughout the day making for a very pleasant Labor Day weekend.

Morning lows will start to cool off to the mid to upper 60s over the weekend with our coolest morning likely Monday with readings in the mid to low 60s with a few sporadic readings in the upper 50s.

Afternoon highs though will be a little on the warmer side with temperatures climbing to near average over the weekend and above average readings by late in the upcoming week. We are looking at rainfree conditions through the short and long term forecast.

Tracking the tropics: Tropical Depression Twelve formed this morning off the African coast and will likely form into Tropical Storm Katia over the coming days with no impact to the United States. Tropical Storm Jose will likely be absorbed into the stronger storm of Franklin before weakening in the northern Atlantic. Idalia is currently post-tropical and will continue to move out to sea.