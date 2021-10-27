Coosa County man found guilty on federal gun and drug charges

MONTGOMERY Ala. (WRBL) – Kilpatrick Cornelius McKinney, 38, from Kellyton, Alabama, was convicted on federal gun and drug charges

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on Nov.r 16, 2018, law enforcement found McKinney hiding in his bedroom closet. During the arrest, they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia out in the open.

Law enforcement later obtained a search warrant for McKinney’s residence based on their observations. While executing the warrant, they found a Taurus .38 caliber revolver that was in a Crown Royal bag inside a larger black bag with approximately one pound of marijuana.

McKinney has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Law enforcement seized two guns, approximately 452 grams of marijuana, 15 grams of powder cocaine, 27 tablets containing methamphetamine, and approximately $3,870.00 in cash.

McKinney has a criminal history and is facing a sentence of at least 20 years in prison if he qualifies as an armed career criminal under federal law.