Coronavirus Coverage: Cancellations across the country, Red Cross concerns, and the road to a vaccine

Newsfeed Now for March 16, 2020

Local mom discusses difficulties finding baby products such as baby wipes

‘Patient zero’ in Tennessee shares experience with COVID-19

Nashville’s Broadway bars react to mayor’s mandate to close

police chief press briefing

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Newsfeed Now will focus on the latest information and utilize newsrooms across the country.

Today, President Donald Trump said there’s an agreement in place between the United States and Canada to close the border to “non-essential traffic,” he tweeted Wednesday.

President Trump said trade will not be affected by the closure.

Other stories in today’s stream.

  • Justin Moore talks about concert cancellations across the country.
  • The Red Cross is facing blood donation shortages.
  • Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are working on a vaccine for COVID-19.
  • Farmers across the Midwest are feeling the effects of COVID-19.

