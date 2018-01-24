Coroner: 2 flu-related complication deaths in Lee County

Lee County Coroner says two people have died from from flu-like symptoms.

Coroner Bill Harris tells News 3 an 88-year-old man from Opelika passed away on January 2. Harris says the elderly man had a history of medical issues when he tested positive for Influenza A.

Coroner Harris says, a 64-year-old man from Smiths Station passed away at St. Francis in Columbus on January 11.

Harris says the man was admitted to the hospital for flu-like symptoms and Harris believes the flu contributed to his death.