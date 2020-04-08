Coroner confirms COVID-19 deaths at Opelika nursing home

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner is confirming at least two residents have died at a local Opelika nursing home from COVID-19. This information comes as the local coroner continues questioning how the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting COVID-19 related deaths.

Coroner Bill Harris is urging residents to stay at home as much as possible while promising to share as much information regarding the pandemic he is calling a crisis, gripping the nation and east Alabama.

Thursday, Harris confirmed with WRBL News 3 COVID-19 infections inside Opelika’s Arbor Springs nursing home have turned deadly.

“I have two or three from there (Arbor Springs), but that’s all I have been contacted about,” shared Harris.

Arbor Springs Administrator Annie Swanson confirmed both the Lee County and the Alabama Department of Public Health have been notified about confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the nursing home.

Swanson declined to share specific numbers of residents and/or staff who’ve tested positive, or COVID-19 related death information, despite repeated requests from News 3.

In a written statement, Swanson did say “Our dedicated team has worked nonstop to prevent the spread of the virus and to protect our residents.”

News 3 reached out to ADPH officials would not confirm information about a possible outbreak at Arbor Springs or even if state investigators were looking into it.

Two families, who wish to remain anonymous, told News 3 their loved ones at the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. Those families say Arbor Springs administrators are not sharing information with them, making their situation worse.

Meanwhile, Coroner Bill Harris is trying to be as transparent as possible.

“I think the public needs to know how serious this illness is, it takes no prisoners it will grab anybody. The actual deaths that have occurred in Lee county are far greater than what the state is putting out. They are counting where the person lives and I am counting where the death actually occurs,” said Harris.

As of Wednesday, Harris had certified eight death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause and six more deaths are pending confirmation. Harris says the deceased range in ages from their early 40’s to their 90’s. Most of those who have passed away had pre-existing health conditions.

“This disease stresses out the respiratory system and until they get a grip on it, get a remedy for it, it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” shared Harris.

News 3 will continue updating you on this developing story.