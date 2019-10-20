Coroner: Double homicide investigation underway in Notasulga after two killed

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Macon County Coroner’s Office confirms a double homicide investigation is underway in Notasulga.

Late Sunday afternoon agencies were called to a home along Tuskegee Street in response to two deaths. We do not know if there has been an arrest or a person of interest identified.

The heavy law enforcement presence remains at the home, including officers from the Notasulga Police Department, deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office as well as ABI agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Coroner Hal Bentley tells News 3 the ABI is in charge of the investigation.

News 3 is awaiting more information and will update you as we can.