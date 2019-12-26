Coroner identifies 21-year-old found in a South Carolina field on Christmas morning; death ruled a homicide

LAMAR, SC (WB TW) – The coroner has identified a man who was found dead in a field in Lamar on Christmas morning.

Zyshonne Kaveon McCullough, 21, of Bishopville, is the deceased, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

He was discovered in a field near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Plaza Road on Christmas morning, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Hardee said the death appears to be a homicide and most likely happened on Tuesday night.

Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies and SLED are investigating.

If you have any information, you are asked to call investigators at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.