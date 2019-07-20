Sheriff: Valley man stabbed and killed in fight outside Circle W Bar and Grill; suspect in custody

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man has been killed after an alleged fight turned deadly outside a Lee County bar and grill. Investigators say a suspect has been detained but has not been arrested.

Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Sidney Austin Harmon of Valley. The Sheriff says Harmon appeared to have been stabbed once in the chest.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News 3 Harmon was pronounced dead at the scene, around 1:30 AM Saturday morning.

Sheriff Jones says Harmon was killed during an altercation outside the Circle W Bar and Grill locates along Lee Road 379.

Investigators have spoken with several witnesses who say the alteration began inside the bar and grill, then spilled out into the parking lot outside.

Jones says a suspect is in custody but as of Saturday morning has not been arrested as investigators try to determine exactly what happened.

The bar and grill lists a Valley address, but falls under Lee County Sheriff jurisdiction.

The Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information as their investigation continues.

