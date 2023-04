COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A chase with Georgia State Patrol led to a fatal crash early Friday morning, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The crash around 2 a.m. on April 28 involved three occupants. Bryan confirmed to WRBL that one of the passengers died in this crash.

Next of kin has been notified, says Bryan. Georgia State Patrol has requested the passenger’s body undergo an autopsy.

There is no word on the status of the other occupants at this time.