COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a dead body, following a shooting death on Christmas Eve.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the body is believed to to be a young African American male. The body can be identified by tattoos on both the left and right wrist. The left wrist says “killah K” and the right wrist says “solo”.

The male was wearing a bluish grey jacket with black and white jogging pants and tan high top boots. They say he had light brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Anyone who may know this man is encouraged to contact the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office or the ‘911 non-emergency line’, which is 706-653-3231 or 706-653-3232.