Cougar Alert issued for armed subject near CSU

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus State University has issued a Cougar Alert for an armed subject near the main campus Tuesday evening.
The armed subject is in the Maryland Circle area and you are asked to avoid the area.
Police have a portion of the road blocked.
The alert was sent out shortly after 8 p.m.
