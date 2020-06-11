Countryman: ‘We need to develop policies that will be for the betterment of not only the officer but the community’

Marshal Greg Countryman has cleared the tallest hurdle to becoming the first black sheriff in Muscogee County.

Tuesday, he defeated incumbent Donna Tompkins for the Democratic nomination. He will face Republican opposition in November.

Countryman stands at the doorstep of history during a time of racial and political unrest.

He sat down with WRBL News 3’ Thursday morning for an interview to talk about the police accountability movement that is sweeping the nation.

Countryman is 54 years old and grew up off Cusseta Road. He will face Republican Mark LaJoye, who has run three times unsuccessfully for sheriff.

And the moment created by the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis has changed everything in the last three weeks.

Countryman was asked if we are at a turning point in history.

“Yes we are,” he said. “We are at a crossroads and I have been preaching this for the past 20 years…. I have been saying if we do not change the way we police, society will dictate our policies for us. We see those things happening today. In the wake of Rodney King, we changed our use of force policies. Now, we are having to change the way we look at officers’ conduct. We should have been doing that a long, long time ago.”

Countryman says law enforcement training is part of what needs to be addressed.

“We are looking at training,” he said. “And we have got to change 30 minutes of diversity training, which is mandated. We need to go deeper into looking at the behaviors of our officers. We need to hold them accountable. We need to develop policies that will be for the betterment of not only the officer but the community.”

That change has been reflected in marches across the nation. Countryman participated in a large peaceful protest Saturday in Columbus, walking down Macon Road, a line that has historically divided north and south Columbus.

But it’s not just marching. Countryman says the change has to come at the ballot box — and it did on Tuesday.

“You know, the voting, that’s the way to change,” he said. “You see young people. I saw in this election more young people — and I stood there for three hours watching them at Canaan Baptist Church. Younger people standing in line. Didn’t leave. We see videos of people standing in line without umbrellas. Did not leave. Confusion at the precinct. Did not leave.”

And it resulted in change — the sitting Sheriff Donna Tompkins and the three-term District Attorney, Julia Slater, were defeated.

“The power is in the voting and younger people are starting to see this,” Countryman said. “They see in this election what them standing in line did. It changed two offices.”