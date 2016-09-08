Couple honors daughter with foundation to raise funds to fight cancer that killed her

NEWNAN, Ga. – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about the cancers that effect children. It’s estimated that 43 children are diagnosed with cancer every day. One in eight will not survive.

A Georgia couple lost their daughter Keris to Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG, a rare type of brain cancer. Approximately 300 children typically between the ages of five and nine, are diagnosed annually with this disease.

Doctors told the Bembrys their daughter had 6 months to live. But Trey and Deidre Bembry wanted to fight. That fight took them and their dwindling resources to Atlanta, Houston and Cincinnati, wherever they could find treatment trials for Keris. Sadly, Keris passed away on July 12, 2015. The Bembrys want to help other parents fighting the same battle.

“Out of all of the events that you see through the National Cancer Society, The Relays for Life, the different events that are held nationally, they all raise awareness for cancer overall which is excellent but only four percent of the money raised goes to pediatric cancer and 96 percent goes to fight adult cancer. So if you find yourself in the cancer world with a child, the resources are extremely limited,” said Deidre Bembry.

While their daughter Keris was fighting for her life, the Bembrys created Keris Kares, a foundation to raise funds for parents who are in the same fight. The Foundation is holding Keris Kares Royal Run, A whimsical, fun-filled 5K and 1Mile Fun Run on Saturday, September 24 at Woodruff Park on Bay Avenue in Columbus. Below is a timeline of the event. To register, click here https://raceroster.com/events/2016/9609/keris-kares-royal-run

September 18 11:59 PM EDT – Pre-Registration Ends

September 24 07:00 AM EDT – Race Day Registration

September 24 07:45 AM EDT – Opening Ceremony

September 24 08:00 AM EDT – 1 Mile Fun Run

September 24 08:30 AM EDT – 5K Run

September 24 09:15 AM EDT – Awards Ceremony

September 24 09:30 AM EDT – Balloon Release

September 24 10:00 AM EDT – Family Fun Day

Symptoms of DIPG

Headaches, double vision, clumsiness, loss of balance, weakness of a leg or arm, nausea and vomiting, changes in energy level.