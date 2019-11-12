Court Doc details No Bond and Gag Order in Blanchard kidnapping case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – As the search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard enters day 20, News 3 is getting a first look at newly-released court documents involving the case of the Montgomery man accused in the First Degree Kidnapping of the Auburn teen.

News 3 confirmed a Sunday, November 10 initial court appearance was held for the 30-year-old suspect Ibraheem Yazeed. November 8, District Court Judge Russell K. Bush ordered Yazeed be held without bond because Yazeed is considered a danger to the public.

Tuesday, News 3 obtained a copy of the Order That Defendant Be Held Without Bond and Gag Order:

“The motion for Defendant to be held without bond filed by the state of Alabama, having been considered by the court is hereby granted for the reasons put forth therein. The Court is satisfied that the Defendant is a danger to the public. As such the Defendant is ordered to be held without bond on the above-referenced charge.”

The same court document also details a gag order imposed by Judge Russell Bush.

“Further, in the interest of justice, at this time the parties and any potential witnesses in the above-styled matter are prohibited from making any statements to members of the media, or directly discussing their involvement in this case or any current or future trial proceedings with members of the media. This includes, but is not limited to, interviews with reporters representing media outlets as well as publication or posting of same on social media. All questions should be directed to the Lee County Court Administrator.”

Tuesday morning, News 3 met with the Court Administrator Tricia Campbell for clarification on the gag order considering the search for Aniah Blanchard continues.

⁃ We asked to know if the gag order impacts updates and briefings for the public from police regarding the search for Aniah Blanchard and potentially others person(s) of interest in the case that does involve community safety.

⁃ We asked to know if upcoming court dates involving Yazeed’s case will be public record since the hearings are open to the public.

⁃ We asked how the media can continue keeping Aniah Blanchard’s name in the mind of the community and encourage tips while the search is ongoing under the gag order.

News 3 is awaiting these answers for clarification on how to continue reporting on Blanchard’s disappearance and getting factual information confirmed by law enforcement as the continued search for the missing teen remains very much a public concern.

A gag order can be used in an effort to control pretrial publicity during a highly publicized case in an effort to make sure a fair and impartial jury can be seated if the case goes to a jury trial.

Yazeed was captured in Escambia County, Florida, late Thursday night, nearly 144 miles south of Montgomery. He was extradited back to Lee County on Friday night and had his first court appearance on Sunday.

Thursday afternoon, investigators released Yazeed was a suspect in Blanchard’s disappearance after he was seen on October 23 surveillance video from inside the Chevron at the same time Blanchard was in the store.

Thursday night, Yazeed was carried out on a stretcher allegedly complaining of chest pains after he became the captured target of a massive manhunt and taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Escambia County, Florida.

Police believe others were involved in Blanchard’s abduction, and there is no indication Blanchard and Yazeed knew one another before the alleged attack.

News 3 has learned blood belonging to the Auburn teen was discovered in her abandoned SUV, and a witness has come forward saying they saw the suspect force Blanchard into her SUV at the gas station where she was last seen the night of October 23.

The Affidavit Charging Crime obtained by News 3 reads:

“The victim’s vehicle, a black 2017 Honda CRV, was later located abandoned in Montgomery, Alabama. Blood evidence was discovered in the passenger’s compartment of the vehicle that was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury. The evidence was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and confirmed to be that of Aniah Blanchard. Video evidence from a convenience store located at South College St. in Auburn placed both Blanchard and a black male later positively identified as Ibraheem Yazeed at the store during the same time, this was the last time she was seen. During the subsequent investigation, a witness identified Yazeed as the individual, he observed, forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle. Blanchard has not been located at this time.”

The search continues for Aniah Blanchard since she was last seen on Wednesday, October 23. Her SUV was located in Montgomery on Friday, October 25.

With Yazeed’s capture, there is hope new information will reveal Aniah Blanchard’s location and answer her family, investigators, and community’s heartfelt plea to bring Aniah home.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

The reward stands at $105,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for Aniah’s disappearance. The Auburn Police Department says the public has been invaluable in providing information.