Court Doc: Witness saw kidnapping suspect force Auburn teen into vehicle and leave

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Horrific new details in the suspected kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard are being released via court documents.

News 3 has learned blood belonging to the Auburn teen was discovered in her abandoned SUV, and a witness has come forward saying they saw the suspect force Blanchard into her SUV at the gas station where she was last seen the night of October 23.

The Affidavit Charging Crime obtained by News 3 reads:

“The victim’s vehicle, a black 2017 Honda CRV, was later located abandoned in Montgomery, Alabama. Blood evidence was discovered in the passenger’s compartment of the vehicle that was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury. The evidence was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and confirmed to be that of Aniah Blanchard. Video evidence from a convenience store located at South College St. in Auburn placed both Blanchard and a black male later positively identified as Ibraheem Yazeed at the store during the same time, this was the last time she was seen. During the subsequent investigation, a witness identified Yazeed as the individual, he observed, forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle. Blanchard has not been located at this time.”

Ibraheem Yazeed

Blanchard and Yazeed were both seen at the Auburn Chevron along S. College Street on Oct. 23. Blanchard’s vehicle was discovered Oct. 25 in Montgomery at Park Place Apartments

The new details are being revealed as the suspect charged with her abduction, 30-year old Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery, has waived extradition back to Alabama from Florida after he was captured Thursday night.

Yazeed was captured in Escambia County, Florida, late Thursday night, nearly 144 miles south of Montgomery, where Yazeed lives.

Blanchard remains missing, 16 days after she was last seen at the Chevron gas station along South College Street in Auburn.