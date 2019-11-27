Court hearing for suspects in Richmond County Investigator murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The man accused of killing an Augusta Investigator made his first court appearance on Monday.

24-year-old Alvin Hester Jr. was in court to hear charges against him from Judge Ashley Wright.

Those charges include Murder in the death of Richmond County Investigator Cecil Ridley.

Watch Alvin Hester’s full court hearing below

WARNING: Video contains explicit content

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne was in the courtroom and tells us Hester was wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair wearing his orange Charles B. Webster Detention Center jumpsuit.

The first time he was brought into the room, Hester told Judge Wright that he needed to empty his bladder. Hester also said he needed water. He again told Judge Wright that he needed to use the restroom.

Judge Wright told Hester he could be taken out of the courtroom to get the assistance he needed.

Shortly afterwards, Judge Wright told the courtroom that the Hester case would be delayed at Mr. Hester’s request. Judge Wright said they asked for medical personnel to come and see Mr. Hester.

His hearing was delayed by 1 hour as he requested medical assistance.

Hester later returned to the courtroom and Judge Wright read him his charges.

When Judge Wright addressed Hester he ignored her. His head was tilted to the side in his wheelchair and his eyes were closed.

Judge Wright asks deputies “how long ago was he last speaking.” A deputy responded, “about 5 seconds ago.” Judge Wright then said, “Mr. Hester, deputies inform me that just before you were brought out here that you were speaking so I’m going to presume that you can hear me now,”

While Judge Wright read Hester his charges he repetitively talked over her. He said things like, “I don’t remember anything. I was just walking down the street when I was shot.” He also said he was in pain.

Hester also said he is not getting food or water at the jail and the wounds he has from being shot by deputies are not being treated. Judge Wright says she’s been informed Hester is refusing the food and water when given to him.

One of the final things that Hester said to the courtroom as a deputy rolled him out was “All y’all can go to hell.”

A number of people were in courtroom on Hester’s behalf. When Hester entered their courtroom there were quiet gasps from the people there to support Hester. At least one woman left the courtroom in tears.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne spoke with Hester’s family. You can find that interview HERE.

18-year-old Deonquez Reid has been charged with tampering with evidence. The full footage of his court hearing is below.

Stay with this article as we will be updating with new details as they happen…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday the two suspects charged in relation to the shooting death of a Richmond County Investigator will have a first appearance before a judge at 2 p.m.

Alvin Hester Jr. is being charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Investigators say he’s the man who shot Investigator Cecil Ridley.

Two responding deputies shot Hester who was released from the hospital on Friday.

18-year-old Deonquez Reid has been charged with tampering with evidence.