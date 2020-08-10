COURT: Hostage suspect waives first appearance in court

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The suspect accused of holding a woman hostage waived his court appearance this morning.

52-year-old Lance Herring has been charged with a number of charges including aggravated assault family violence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police say Herring’s wife said an argument started when she confronted her husband about messages he had been sending to another woman.

Lance Herring

His wife says he had already been acting aggressively before she told him she wanted to end their relationship. Police testified his wife said Herring’s behavior worsened after he started drinking.



The victim says her daughter, her husband and grandchildren were in the house when the events began to unfold. The victim asked her daughter and her family to leave so she could try to calm Herring down.

Police say Herring had a long pistol and a short pistol. The victim reported being pistol-whipped and having a gun pointed at her head and being shot at twice.

Police say the wife reported that he tried to shoot at her once and the gun jammed, so he cleared it and tried again. The second time he missed and hit the living room floor.

Police say the victim reported at one point sitting with her hands in her lap because she was cold and Herring thought she had something in her hands so he slapped her.

Police say the victim said he threatened to kill her after he finished the phone call with the hostage negotiator.

Investigators say Herring even took his wife’s prosthetic leg to stop her from getting away.

Police say she was able to crawl outside when the suspect went to the bathroom.

Afterwards, police say Herring surrendered.

The victim account was confirmed through evidence in the house and witness accounts from her daughter and her husband.

When questioned by police, Herring said he didn’t remember most of what happened so he felt like he needed a lawyer.

Police requested to dust his hands for gunshot residue and Herring declined.

He was given no bond and the case is bound to superior court.

Detective Bridges says these events are not confirmed to be in chronological order.

An attorney asked the judge to consider the fact that Herring is a former police officer with the ordering drug rehab and a mental health observation