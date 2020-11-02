Court rules against Johnny Depp in libel case

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, American actor Johnny Depp gestures to the media as he arrives at the High Court in London. The UK High Court has ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel suit against the owner of the Sun newpaper over wife-beating allegation, it was reported on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

LONDON (AP) — A British court ruled Monday against Johnny Depp in his libel case against the owner of the Sun tabloid newspaper, which labeled him a “wife beater.”

Justice Andrew Nicol said that the defendants had proved that what they published was “substantially true” during a high-profile trial in London over the summer that included lurid — and irreconcilable — accounts from Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard in which accused the other of abuse. Depp’s lawyers said they would appeal the decision.

“I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp have been proved to the civil standard,” Nicol wrote in his ruling.

Depp sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that accused him of assaulting fellow actor Heard. For now, the ruling represents a big blow to Depp’s reputation and to his finances that could seriously damage his lucrative movie career.

A lawyer for Depp, 57, described the decision as “perverse as it is bewildering.”

“The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision,” Jenny Afia said in a statement.

An attorney for Heard, meanwhile, said the verdict was “not a surprise” for anyone who followed the trial.

The Sun called the decision a “stunning victory for press freedom” and said that it had stood up and campaigned for victims of domestic abuse for more than 20 years.

“Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced, and we thank the Judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court,” a spokesperson for the tabloid said in a statement.

At the heart of the Sun’s characterization of Depp as a “wife-beater” were allegations it printed that the actor had assaulted Heard 14 times in locations around the world, including a “three-day hostage situation” that Heard said took place in Australia while Depp was filming a “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.

Heard, 34, said the abuse was fueled by Depp’s drug and alcohol use and that he could turn into “the monster” when under the influence. She alleged that at various time between 2013 and 2016 he hit, slapped and shoved her, pulled her hair and threw bottles at her.

Depp acknowledged in court taking marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and magic mushrooms, and became addicted to opioid painkillers. But added: “I am certainly not a violent person, especially with women.”

The judge found that 12 episodes of domestic violence had occurred and dismissed charges made by Depp’s legal team that Heard had “constructed a hoax.”

“I do not accept this characterization of Ms. Heard,” the judge wrote, adding that he accepted her evidence that the allegations she made against one of the world’s most popular actors have “had a negative effect on her career as an actor and activist.”

Depp is also suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post op-ed essay that she wrote about domestic violence. The essay talks about her experience being abused but does not name Depp. The trial is due to be held next year.

“Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S.,” said Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, Heard’s attorney in the U.S.

Afia, representing Depp, said that “we hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon.”

Depp and Heard met on the set of 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in 2015. They separated the following year and divorced in 2017.

Heard chronicled acts of violence from early on in their relationship. Depp branded the allegations “sick” and a “hoax” and claimed Heard was the aggressor during their relationship. He said that Heard hit him, even severing the tip of his finger with a thrown vodka bottle during an altercation in Australia during filming of a “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie.

Heard insisted she was telling the truth and said she had spoken out reluctantly.

“What woman has ever benefited from being a victim of domestic violence?” she asked in court.

Lisa King, director of communications and external relations at the charity Refuge, which provides support for victims of domestic violence, expressed hope that the ruling sends “a very powerful message” that every single survivor of domestic abuse “should be listened to and should be heard.”

Mark Stephens, a media lawyer at the law firm Howard Kennedy, called the decision “absolutely devastating” for Depp.

“Johnny Depp is only going to be able to rehabilitate himself if he accepts this judgment,” he added.