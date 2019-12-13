Court says workers can’t sue over blocked minimum wage boost

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled against fast food workers who sued Alabama over a law that blocked a minimum wage increase in the state’s largest city.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled the workers do not have standing to sue the stat attorney general.

The city of Birmingham in 2016 had planned to raise the minimum wage to $10 per hour.

Alabama lawmakers responded by swiftly passing a state law that blocked cities from implementing their own minimum wage.

A three-judge panel of the court initially said the lawsuit could proceed, but the full court intervened decided to hear the case and entered a ruling in favor of the state.