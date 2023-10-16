COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A homeless man facing murder charges for the September death of another homeless man in downtown Columbus made his first court appearance Monday morning.

David Lucier is accused of strangling to death Willie Foster, 47, near Trinity Episcopal Church on First Avenue.

The incident happened on Sept. 30 just after midnight. According to Recorder’s Court testimony, Lucier had been in Columbus just two days after being released from a Georgia prison. Police say Lucier has an extensive criminal history, Columbus Police Detective Ryan Vardman testified.

“They wrestled on the ground and he was able to get on top of him, choked him out,” Vardman said. “He said, ‘I put him to sleep,’ meaning unconscious. Then he stood over him and kicked him several times after he was unconscious. … He made the statement after he admitted to choking him out that he stated the victim ‘needed killing.’”

Lucier reported Foster’s death to police shortly after it happened. He claimed he was attacked by Foster and responded. Lucier told a clerk at a convenience store on Veterans Parkway what had happened, the clerk called 9-1-1 and Lucier then took the phone.

According Vardman autopsy results indicated that Foster was strangled to death.

Police say there is no video or eyewitness evidence to the homicide.

Judge Susan Henderson ordered Lucier to be held in the Muscogee County Jail and bound the case over to the Superior Court.