COVID-19 case confirmed at Dothan nursing home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 Monday.

According to the facility, three residents began showing symptoms similar to the disease, prompting Extendicare to put them into isolation and begin testing.

The nasopharyngeal swabs were sent to the state lab Thursday, and one has come back positive. The other two are still pending.

The facility has now deployed N95 respirators and is following CDC guidelines, especially for the employees who worked with the patient beforehand.

It is also in talks with the department of health to exchange updates and information.