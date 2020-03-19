COVID-19 cases confirmed in 2 Jefferson County nursing homes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the Alabama Nursing Home Association confirmed that COVID-19 had been positively identified in two Jefferson County nursing homes.

One coronavirus case involves a resident at one home while and the other involves an employee at another home. John Matson, communications director for the ANHA, confirmed that testing had been ordered for residents and employees at the two homes.

According to a press release from the ANHA, both coronavirus patients are receiving the medical care and have been isolated from others.

President and CEO Brandon Farmer released the following statement:

Our association is aware that two of our member nursing homes reported positive COVID-19 diagnoses. One involves a nursing home resident, and the other involves an employee. Both are receiving the medical care they need and are isolated from others. We hope both will make a full recovery. “These two cases show the process of screening staff and residents is working. Staff members at both nursing homes followed the CDC guidelines for screening symptoms of COVID-19 and took immediate action. They implemented protective protocols, notified residents, families and staff members and contacted public health officials. “As a reminder, Alabama nursing homes are following guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and not allowing visitors except for medical necessity and end-of-life situations. Those visitors must pass the screening protocol. Employees are screened before they begin their shift. In addition, staff are screening residents daily and closely monitoring their health. “Protecting the health and well-being of our residents and employees remains our top priority. We continue to be on high alert and will take every precautionary step possible. On behalf of our association, I thank nursing home employees across Alabama who are going above and beyond the call of duty to provide compassionate care to their residents.

The Alabama Nursing Home Association represents 94% of the nursing homes in the state.

