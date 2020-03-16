COVID-19 cases delay some Lee County court proceedings at Justice Center

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Alabama, including a confirmed case in Lee County, the Lee County court system is suspending certain proceedings for a period of time and implementing visitor restrictions.

“In the interest of public health concerns, we are limiting access to the Lee County Justice Center to emergency actions only,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Absent an emergency, court hearings have been suspended by order of the Alabama Supreme Court.

“We are requesting everyone take measures to protect their health as suggested by multiple professional medical authorities while our communities address the challenge presented in combatting the spread of Covid19. Limiting person- to-person contact is one way to accomplish that,” said Jones.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is in agreement.

“Do to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person courtroom proceedings have been suspended in Lee County until April 16. There are exceptions such as bond hearings and other proceedings related to protecting a persons constitutional rights or otherwise deemed to be an emergency,” said Hughes.

ADPH reports 28 cases in the state, one case in Lee County

Hughes says the Lee Co. Justice Center located on Gateway Drive in Opelika is also limiting access.

“The Justice Center will not admit anyone who has been out of the country in the last 14 days or who has been in close contact with someone who has traveled outside the country in the last 14 days. This limit also extends to persons exhibiting symptoms of illness,” said Hughes.

For more information you can call the Justice Center at (334) 749-7141.